Assam: 286 kg cannabis seized in Chirang, 2 held

Guwahati, Oct 21: In a major breakthrough, police on Friday caught hold of a huge consignment of cannabis weighing around 286 kg at Kashikotra in Chirang district.

Based on specific information, a 12-wheeler truck was intercepted by the police, following which the consignment was seized.

According to reports, a police team from the Sidli police station under Chirang police station conducted an operation on National Highway 27, during which several sealed packets filled with cannabis were found hidden inside the vehicle.

It may be mentioned that the market value of the seized cannabis is worth several lakhs.

Following the seizure, the police arrested the driver of the truck and the co-pilot as well.

Further investigation is underway.





