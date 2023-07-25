Assam: 260 cattle seized, 8 held by Biswanath Chariali police

Biswanath Chariali, Jul 25: In a successful operation a total of 260 cattle have been seized, and 8 persons involved in the transactions have been arrested by Biswanath police.

It may be mentioned that on Monday police noticed that herds of cattle were being transported on foot from Gohpur cattle market towards Biswanath Chariali and Sonitpur district, in contravention of the provisions of the Transport of Animals on Foot rules 2001, Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

Accordingly, they were intercepted at the Buroi Bridge by a team of police officers led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Biswanath.

Reportedly, police suspected, that due to strict vigilance of the police, the agents are now using the technique of transporting the cattle on foot and collecting challans in the name of different buyers at different cattle markets along the route to deceive the authorities.

Further investigation is underway.