Assam: 25-year-old drowns during Bol Bom celebration

Bajali, July 29: In an unfortunate incident, a Bol Bom devotee reportedly drowned while collecting water at the Kalidiya river in Assam's Bajali district.

According to sources, a huge crowd of Bol Bom devotees had gathered at the Kaldiya river near Kalibari Temple to collect water to perform the puja on the second Monday of the auspicious Shravan month.



The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Saurav Bhagawati, a resident of Tihu.



It has been learned that Saurav recently got a job in the Merchant Navy in America. He came at his home to apply visa passport.



After receiving information, SDRF Jawan rushed to the spot and recovered the body.



Meanwhile, the family members and friends of the youth raised questions about the safety and security of the area. “There is no protection and proper lighting, 100 metres away from the temple,” the family alleged.

