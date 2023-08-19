Assam: 2.5 kg elephant tusk seized in Morigaon, one held

Guwahati, Aug 19: Forest officials on Friday seized an elephant’s tusk weighing around 2.5 kg during a raid at Tengatoli in Laharighat, Morigaon district of Assam.

Furthermore, during the operation one accused identified as Asmat Ali was arrested as well.

It may be mentioned that the elephant’s tusk was recovered from the residence of the accused.

Following the seizure, the forest department initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.