Assam: 24-hour chakka bandh called on May 1

Guwahati, April 29: The All Assam Motor Workers Joint Council has called for a 24-hours chakka bandh on May 1. All types of commercial vehicles including buses and taxis will remain off the roads, the Council said.

The council has put forth a slew of demands in line with the bandh which will coincide on Labour Day.

The demands include the immediate implementation of welfare schemes for the motor workers and establishment of Shramik Bhawan.

They further demanded to amend the MV Act 1988 and drop the acts that goes against the welfare of the workers. To put an end to police atrocities meted out to the motor workers as well as demanding money in the name of illegal counters.



















