Assam: 23 cattle heads rescued near Indo-Bangla border in Cachar, 1 arrested

Silchar, Nov 29: In yet another operation against cattle smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF), based on secret inputs regarding the illegal movement of cattle in the border areas close to the Harinagaar BOP, rescued 23 cattle heads and apprehended a cattle smuggler.

A release issued by the BSF informed that the arrested cattle smuggler is a resident of Jagadishpur, part V of Cachar district and has been handed over to police for further action.

The BSF troops of Mizoram and Cachar Frontier have seized 373 cattle heads since January this year for smuggling to Bangladesh in border areas, the release said.





