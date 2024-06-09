Assam: 22-year-old dies by suicide in police custody

Guwahati, June 9: A 22-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide while in police custody in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the disturbing incident took place in the Tongona area near Kakopathar, where the deceased, identified as Dhanjit Moran, took the extreme step.

Dhanjit, a resident of Tongona’s Mazgaon, was reportedly detained by the police at Tongona Police Station under suspicions of goat theft.

Meanwhile, the tragic death of the youth inside lockup have sparked outrage among locals.