Assam: 21 kg heroin worth Rs 210 cr seized in Cachar, one held

Silchar, Apr 5: In what could be termed a major drug haul, Cachar Police, in its fight against drugs, seized 21 kg of heroin worth Rs. 210 crore in a joint operation with Special Task Force (STF) Assam on Thursday.
One person has been arrested and an investigation into the case has been initiated, police said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, via the microblogging site 'X', lauded the efforts of the Assam police and termed that the amount of Rs 210 crore has been Assam's biggest drug haul ever so far.
