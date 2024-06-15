Assam: 2 women, 1 man working as domestic help rescued from Arunachal

Sonitpur, June 15: In a successful rescue operation, two young women and an elderly man aged 55, hailing from Assam’s Sonitpur district, were rescued from a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Itakhola police led by Officer-in-Charge Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia launched a rescue operation and rescued the persons who were working as domestic helpers in a remote area in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescued girls alleged that a man lured them to Arunachal Pradesh on the pretence of providing a job, however, they were instead handed over to a man who let them work as domestic helpers. The women, along with the other rescued man were subjected to torture by their owners.

After the Itakhola police rescued the man, including two young women who had been living in some kind of captivity in Arunachal Pradesh for a long time, their family has now gotten rid of the deep fear.

