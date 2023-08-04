Assam: 2 timber smugglers of Bhutan apprehended in Chirang

Guwahati, Aug 4: Following an operation conducted by the forest department at Dadgiri along the Indo-Bhutan international borders in Assam's Chirang district on Thursday, a huge consignment of illegally transported timber was recovered.

Furthermore, two alleged Bhutan nationals identified as Bheem Bahadur Rai, and Rajen Rai were also arrested during the operation.

According to officials the amount of the seized timber is worth around several lakhs.

Meanwhile, the duo were later taken to Kajalgaon Forest Division for further investigation.





