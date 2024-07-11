Assam: 2 students critically injured after ceiling fan falls during class

Margherita, July 11: A tragic incident unfolded at a Christian missionary school located in Assam’s Digboi, where two students sustained severe injuries after a ceiling fan suddenly fell on them during class on Wednesday.

According to initial information, the incident took place at Caramel School, where the ceiling fan suddenly fell on the Class IV students during class, injuring two of them.

As per allegations, the school authorities handed over the injured students to their parents without any first-aid treatment.

It is further alleged that the class teacher of the said class informed the school's principal about the condition of the ceiling fan making sounds; however, she did not pay any heed, resulting in the tragic incident.