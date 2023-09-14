85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 2 minor girls die while bathing in pond in Karimganj

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 2 minor girls die while bathing in pond in Karimganj
Guwahati, Sep 14: In a tragic incident two minor girls lost their life while going for a bath in a pond at Ratabari village of Karimganj district, Assam.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon after the duo went for a bath in a pond near their village.

Hours after the duo went missing; the villagers found the dead bodies floating on the pond and immediately informed the local police about the incident.

Meanwhile, police reached the site and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


