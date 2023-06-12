Assam: 2 men beheaded in Doomdooma; 1 held

Guwahati, June 12: In a horrific incident, two men were allegedly beheaded with a machete at Aathai Basti in Longsowal of Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The deceased have been identified as Suren Munda and Babul Munda. However, the reason behind the alleged murders is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police has apprehended one accused identified as Godha while another remained absconding. The other accused has been identified as Petu.

Reportedly, both the accused allegedly attacked the victims with a machete and beheaded them. Later, one of them fled the scene.

An investigation has been initiated by the police to ascertain the cause behind the murder and to arrest the absconding accused.