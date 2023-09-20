Assam: 2 lakh youths to receive financial assistance under new scheme

Guwahati, Sep 20: The Government of Assam on Wednesday announced that to provide financial assistance to the youths for self-employment, the government will start a new scheme with a financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh that will be provided to each youth.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the registration for the scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' will begin from September 23-24.

The announcement was made via video conferencing held by CM Sarma along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa is presently chairing a VC with senior officials from Assam House, Delhi on the upcoming launch of the Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Mission of creating 2 lakh entrepreneurs in Assam. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 20, 2023




