85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 2 lakh youths to receive financial assistance under new scheme

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 2 lakh youths to receive financial assistance under new scheme
X

Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Facebook)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Sep 20: The Government of Assam on Wednesday announced that to provide financial assistance to the youths for self-employment, the government will start a new scheme with a financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh that will be provided to each youth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the registration for the scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' will begin from September 23-24.

The announcement was made via video conferencing held by CM Sarma along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: 2 lakh youths to receive financial assistance under new scheme

Guwahati, Sep 20: The Government of Assam on Wednesday announced that to provide financial assistance to the youths for self-employment, the government will start a new scheme with a financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh that will be provided to each youth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the registration for the scheme, 'Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom' will begin from September 23-24.

The announcement was made via video conferencing held by CM Sarma along with the Chief Secretary and senior officials from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X