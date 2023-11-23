Assam: 2 govt employees held under graft charges

Guwahati, Nov 23: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday apprehended two government employees from the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Lumding development block in Assam’s Hojai district under bribery charges.

According to initial information, the anti-corruption cell trapped a computer operator, Suraj Bora, and caught him red-handed after he accepted the demanded money on behalf of an accredited engineer of the BDO office for releasing payments against bills.

Later, in the same trap operation, the accredited engineer, Prabhat Kalita, was also apprehended for demanding a bribe from the complainant and accepting it through Suraj Bora in conspiracy with him.