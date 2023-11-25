Assam: 2 dead, 2 injured in road mishap in Hojai

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a tragic incident, two young men died on the spot while two others sustained injuries after meeting with an accident in Assam’s Hojai district.

According to reports, the incident was reported near Alinagar village when two motorcycles in a high-speed crashed head-on killing two on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Rakshid Ali and Hussain Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the two people who sustained severe injuries were admitted to Haji Abdul Majid Memorial Hospital in Hojai.