Assam: 2 beaten black and blue on suspicion of goat theft in Nagaon

Raha, June 6: A vehicle was set ablaze by locals at Bordol in the Samaguri area of Nagaon on Wednesday night.

According to information, the locals chased a car from the Nonoi area that was allegedly involved in livestock theft and intercepted it in a village in Samaguri, Nagaon.

After the villagers stopped the suspected car, two persons reportedly managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, while two others were nabbed by them and handed over to the police.

A local said that the angry mob even set fire to the car, destroying it completely. They alleged that the car belonged to the perpetrators.

The two suspects apprehended by the locals were also severely beaten before being handed over to the police, a source said.

Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation in this regard.