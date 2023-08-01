Assam: 2 arrested in home guard murder case in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, August 1: In a recent development, police arrested two accused in connection with the alleged home guard murder case in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The accused have been identified as Banipas Hembrem and Phillip Tudu who were arrested from Runikhata village in Chirang district of Assam.

Reportedly, the deceased received a phone call while he was visiting his home on Sunday. The caller asked the victim to meet at Dablegaon area of Amguri in Kokrajhar. Hours later, the lifeless body of Basudev was found on the roadside and several injury marks were also spotted on his body.

Meanwhile, upon questioning, the arrested duo confessed that they committed the murder over an alleged love affair.