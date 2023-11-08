Assam: 18th-century temple set ablaze by miscreants in Karimganj

Hailakandi, Nov 8: In a shocking incident, some unidentified miscreants set fire to a 18th century-old Shiva and Vishnu temple in Karimganj district of Assam.

The incident occurred at Damsara, a tribal village of Tipra punji locality under the Ratabari constituency of the district.

Following the barbaric incident, a group of women from the tribal community are demanding severe action against the culprits.

As per sources, the temple was constructed at the locality by Devi Ram Barman in the 18th century



Meanwhile, the District Magistrate and Karimganj Superintendent of Police rushed to the scene immediately to take stock of the situation.

Moreover, paramilitary forces have also been deployed to maintain law and order around the location.

Further investigation to nab the culprits is underway.