Assam: 19 villages of Biswanath & Sonitpur districts transferred to BTR

Guwahati, Sept 24: The Assam Governor accorded approval to transfer 19 villages from Biswanath and Sonitpur districts to Udalguri district. These villages will form part of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The approval comes in exercise of the powers conferred under Clause 1(3)(d) and (g) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India and after due consideration of the interim report submitted by the commission for alteration of the areas included under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The villages include Lokhipwtharm Joysidhi, Rajgarh Balijan, Paslogi Milonpur, Bolamguri FRC, Himajuli FRC, Gwjwnjuli FRC, No.1 Joypur FRC, Gwjwnpur, Bihmari, Lokhipathar Gaon, Rongpur FRC and Nogharia Gorth Balijan of Biswanath districts, while seven villages transferred from Sonitpur district are Urahiloga, Gadhajuli, Dopdopi Mansri Kachari Bonai Gaon, Hangapur, Oubari, Dwimalu and Hatorkhipara.

The Clause 1(3)(d) and (g) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India states, ‘increase the area of any autonomous district’ and ‘define the boundaries of any autonomous district’.

The Assam cabinet in August approved the inclusion of the above mentioned villages into the BTR aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and better governance within the region.