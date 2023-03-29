Assam: 18-month-old baby dies due to lack of oxygen in hospital

Guwahati, March 29: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 18-month-old girl child died due to lack of oxygen at a hospital in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday.

The incident occurred at Romai Tea Estate when the infant suddenly fell ill and was immediately rushed to the garden hospital.

However, due to lack of a doctor, the nurse referred the minor to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Reportedly, the kin of the deceased infant alleged that she was struggling with a terrible cough when they brought the child to the hospital but there was no doctor available for treatment.

After the hospital advised to take the patient to AMCH, the parents took the minor to the garden ambulance but due to lack of oxygen, the child lost her life. It is reported that the Ambulance service did not have any oxygen cylinders to provide emergency oxygen to patients.

Following the incident, the atmosphere at the hospital turned violent as the family members of the deceased lashed out at their staff.

Soon police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control.

It is alleged that the Romai Tea Estate hospital has been without a doctor for the past year and emergency facilities remained unavailable.

The locals claimed that the hospital lacks basic facilities and has been without a GNM nurse. They also said that the garden management has failed to take any steps to upgrade the hospital, despite the Assam government announcing schemes and health benefits for the garden workers.