Assam: 18-Feet long python rescued from tea garden in Nagaon

Guwahati, Aug 10: In a sensational incident a huge 18-feet long python was rescued by locals on Thursday in Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports locals spotted the reptile at the Balijuri tea garden area and immediately informed local forest officials and local environmentalists.

Upon receiving information, a team of forest officials reached the spot and rescued the python.

Following the rescue, the reptile was later released at Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon District