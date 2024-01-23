Assam: 1,705 Assistant Professors of Provincialised Colleges to be promoted

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Assam cabinet gave the nod on Monday for the promotion of as many as 1,705 assistant professors of provincialised colleges across the state.

The cabinet informed that for the seamless promotion of Assistant Professors of Provincialised colleges, recommended candidates will be promoted as per the provisions of the government, with November 8, 2023, being the eligibility cut-off.

It further informed that the requirement of submission of IPR and MPR statements was exempted with the stipulation that all promoted candidates shall submit the same by March 31, 2024, for the promotions to take effect.

The cabinet emphasised that this will ensure the timely promotion of Assistant Professors of provincialised colleges and maintain the quality of teaching and research.

The cabinet further approved the establishment of a new state university, Swahid Kanaklata Baruah University, in Gohpur. It is learned that a draft bill ‘Swahid Kanaklata University Bill', will be placed in the next Assembly session.

The approval for the release of the SOPD-G fund (normal works) of Rs. 400 crore as a second installment to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) for fiscal year 2023-24 under Grants No. 78 for all-round development of the Bodoland Territorial Region was also given by the cabinet in the weekly cabinet meeting.