Assam: 17-Year-Old student missing after jumping into Gaurang River in Dhubri

Dhubri, August 1:In a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock, a 17-year-old student reportedly jumped into the Gaurang River from the overbridge in Baniapara under Dhubri district on Wednesday night.

The deceased, a resident of Tokrabandha village and a student of Bilasipara Shankardev Shishu and Vidya Niketan, was last seen at the bridge before the incident.



The Bilasipara police, in conjunction with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have since mobilised a comprehensive search operation to locate the missing student. Despite their relentless efforts, the student remains unaccounted for.



As the search continues till Thursday evening, the thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with the family and friends of the missing student.



Authorities have urged anyone with information that could aid the search to come forward and assist in the ongoing efforts.

