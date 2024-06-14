Assam: 17 cows charred to death in Karimganj, probe underway

Karimganj, Jun 14: At least 17 cattle reportedly died in a fire incident at a family dairy farm at Indurail Punji in Kathaltoli area under Patherkandi circle of Karimganj district on Thursday.

As per reports, out of thirty cows, two were critically injured, and several cows are now traceless.



The owner of the farm, Ramadhar Kairi, alleged that the cows were set on fire by some miscreants. Therefore, he demanded a proper inquiry into the matter.

During the incident, local people gathered and managed to save the remaining cows in the shed.



According to Kairi, property worth Rs 10 lakh was burned to ashes.



The initial reports suggested there was an electrical malfunction. However, a strong smell of gasoline from the site indicated that someone had purposely set the farm on fire.



Upon receiving the information, the Bazaricherra police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

