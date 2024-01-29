Assam: 15,000 participants perform Diha Naam in bid to create World Record

Guwahati, Jan 29: In a bid to etch its name in the Guinness Book of World Records, as many as 15,000 participants performed Diha Naam, organised in Sonapur, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Sunday.

According to sources, the Diha Naam was organised by Sadou Assam Sankar-Madhav Sanskritik Diha Naam Samiti in a bid to rekindle the cultural heritage of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated the organisers and participants for the unique cultural performance and attempt.

It may be mentioned that Diha naam refers to congregational prayers sung by women accompanied by nagera, taal, khol and also hand clapping.