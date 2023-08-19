Assam: 15,000 kg Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi

Guwahati, Aug 19: In a successful operation, the Hailakandi police seized 300 gunny bags containing 15,000 kg of Burmese supari in Hailakandi district.

Acting on a tip off, the police team raided a smuggler’s house and recovered the betel nuts.

The smuggler has been identified as Rosan Uddin Mazarbhuiya.

Meanwhile, the accused is currently being interrogated by the police in connection with the matter.





On the basis of source information, 300 gunny bags containing 15,000 kg Burmese supari stored in the house of accused person Rosan Uddin Mazarbhuiya, S/O Lt. Abdul Latif Mazarbhuiya, Vill Pachinkitabond Part 1, PS Lala, were recovered and seized by Hailakandi PS police.




