Assam

Assam: 15,000 kg Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 15,000 kg Burmese supari seized in Hailakandi
Guwahati, Aug 19: In a successful operation, the Hailakandi police seized 300 gunny bags containing 15,000 kg of Burmese supari in Hailakandi district.

Acting on a tip off, the police team raided a smuggler’s house and recovered the betel nuts.

The smuggler has been identified as Rosan Uddin Mazarbhuiya.

Meanwhile, the accused is currently being interrogated by the police in connection with the matter.



The Assam Tribune


