Assam: 15 injured in truck bus collision along Assam-Meghalaya border

At least 15 people sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and bus at Digarkhal on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

Silchar, Jun 6:

As per sources, the accident took place on Thursday when a night super bus coming from Guwahati towards Silchar collided with a Guwahati-bound truck, leaving the driver of the truck and passengers of the bus injured.



Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and recovered the injured people.



Sources further informed that among the injured, some are reported to be in critical condition at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

