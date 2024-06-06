86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 15 injured in truck bus collision along Assam-Meghalaya border

By Staff Correspondent
Assam: 15 injured in truck bus collision along Assam-Meghalaya border
X
Silchar, Jun 6: At least 15 people sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and bus at Digarkhal on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

As per sources, the accident took place on Thursday when a night super bus coming from Guwahati towards Silchar collided with a Guwahati-bound truck, leaving the driver of the truck and passengers of the bus injured.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the spot and recovered the injured people.

Sources further informed that among the injured, some are reported to be in critical condition at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Staff Correspondent


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick