Assam: 15 injured in clash over land dispute in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, April 4: At least 15 people sustained injuries in a clash among two groups over a land dispute at Bakrihawar village in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the injured were rushed to Sarojini Hospital by the locals; however, later, they were shifted to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). Their conditions are reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, a senior police official informed that no complaint has been received yet in Katakhal police outpost.



The dispute occurred between two neighbouring families over the possession of piece of land. Members and relatives of both families confronted each other with sticks and sharp weapons. Local people informed the police and a police team of Katakhal police outpost defused both sides.

According to reports, a resident of the area, Kashim Uddin Laskar informed that a group of people from the locality are trying to grab his land by establishing a private school. A case is also going on over the land and the case is scheduled to be tabled for hearing on April 5.

The dispute on Wednesday started when some people allegedly tried to break the fencing on the land of Kashim Uddin.