Assam: 15 cattle heads rescued, four held in Golakganj

Dhubri, Nov 27: In a resolute crackdown against smugglers, Golakganj police orchestrated a successful operation, resulting in the apprehension of four suspected cattle smugglers and the seizure of three vehicles, unearthing a deplorable case of cattle smuggling in the region.

The swift action unfolded around 11 p.m. on Sunday, spearheaded by Devjit Kalita, officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station, along National Highway 17 at Gaurang Bazar in the Golakganj area. The police team initiated the operation upon noticing a Honda City (AS. 01 DS 0324) and a Swift Dezire, lacking number plates, hurtling towards Gauripur from West Bengal at alarmingly high speeds.



However, the attempt to intercept these vehicles met with resistance as they attempted to evade the police. Undeterred, law enforcement officers engaged in a pursuit and successfully halted the vehicles' escape. The driver of the Honda City (AS. 01 DS 0324) hastily fled the scene as the police closed in on the vehicle.



Simultaneously, the Swift Dezire, also without a number plate, diverged in a different direction, prompting the driver to abscond. Subsequent police intervention rescued seven distressed cows confined inside the Honda City and an additional eight from the Swift Dezire.



Continuing their relentless pursuit, authorities managed to intercept another Swift Dezire (AS. 01 BV 2686), which had passed the vehicle carrying illegal cattle suspiciously while it was being chased. This interception led to the apprehension of four individuals, including the driver, identified as Ekramul Haque, Rashidul Haque, Abul Motleb, and Shamiul Rahman. Notably, these suspects were linked to the earlier intercepted vehicles, abandoning the Honda City and Swift Dezire without number plates, along with the nearly smuggled cattle.



These suspects allegedly showed the route to the earlier intercepted vehicles and were leading the smuggling operation.

The recurring incidents of cattle smuggling in the state, specifically through Dhubri district, have raised concerns. Despite law enforcement efforts, smuggling operations persist, with perpetrators employing diverse and evolving tactics.



Dhubri district's unfortunate distinction as a cattle smuggling hub underscores the need for intensified vigilance and stringent measures to curb these illicit activities. The recent operation stands as a testament to the authorities' commitment to combat smuggling activities and uphold the law, ensuring the protection of vulnerable livestock and maintaining the rule of law in the region.



