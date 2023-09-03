85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 1,420 kg cannabis seized in Karimganj

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 1,420 kg cannabis seized in Karimganj
Guwahati, Sep 3: In a successful operation, Karimganj Police seized a large amount of cannabis and apprehended one person in Karimganj district of Assam.

Based on reliable inputs, the police team intercepted a tanker at Churaibari checkpost and recovered 71 packets of cannabis weighing around 1,420 kg.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via 'X' lauded the efforts of Karimganj police.



The Assam Tribune


X