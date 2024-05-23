Assam: 14 dogs rescued from smugglers in Cachar, two detained

Silchar, May 23: Based on the proactive steps taken by Barak Valley-based NGOs working on animal welfare, as many as 14 dogs were rescued from the hands of smugglers in Cachar district.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed that these dogs were recovered from the Ramnagar area near the ISBT, and two individuals have been detained for interrogation.



He further informed that these dogs were picked up from various parts of the valley and an initial investigation suggests that the dogs were likely to be transported to Mizoram.



Meanwhile, Nayan Das, assistant secretary of Ashroy, an NGO for animal welfare, informed that these dogs were sent from a village in the Algapur constituency of Hailakandi district. “In April this year, a dog smuggling case was busted in Karimganj. In this case, we had the input that the consignment of dogs was being transported from Algapur, so we followed them to rescue the dogs. We informed Silchar-based NGO SPORSHO and a few students concerned for the lives of animals also joined us. We also informed Cachar Police,” Das said.

