Assam: 1320 kgs of illegal Burmese betel nut seized in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Oct 6: Hailakandi police seized 1320 kg of illegal Burmese betel nuts and three vehicles from the Bilaipur area of the district on Thursday night.

Police sources said that during night patrolling by the staff of Bilaipur Police Station, three autorickshaws bearing registration numbers AS 24AC 1794 (loaded with 2 sacks of Burmese Supari), AS 24AC 2989 (loaded with 9 sacks of Burmese Supari), and AS 24AC 3395 (loaded with 2 sacks of Burmese Supari) and one Alto bearing Registration Number AS01BE 1115 (loaded with 9 sacks of Burmese Supari) were intercepted and the betel nuts were recovered from these vehicles.

However, all the drivers of the vehicles had fled from the scene before police could check the vehicles.

Further investigation is underway.