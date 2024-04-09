Assam: 117-year-old Sontoshi Bewa ready to cast her vote in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 9: Sontoshi Bewa, reportedly one of the oldest voters in India, is determined to exercise her democratic rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. At the remarkable age of 117, Bewa's commitment to civic duty serves as an inspiration to all citizens.

Residing in the Bogulamari area of Dhubri district, Bewa is part of a close-knit family. Her three sons, two daughters, and other relatives, totalling around 50 family members, share her eagerness to cast their crucial votes. Despite losing her vision, Bewa remains undeterred.

Born on April 1, 1908, in Dhubri district's Bhashanir Char area, she has witnessed significant historical events, including partitions. Now, she eagerly awaits the opportunity to participate in the electoral process once again.

“I'm excited to cast my vote in this election. While I can't recall how many elections I've participated in, I firmly believe that voting is a duty for all law-abiding citizens. I implore others to join me in this democratic exercise,” Bewa shared with The Assam Tribune.

Bewa's unwavering dedication underscores the importance of civic engagement and upholding democratic values. As she prepares to cast her vote, she contributes to shaping the future of her community and nation.

It has also been reported that the district administration is making special arrangements for Sontoshi Bewa to cast her vote from her home.