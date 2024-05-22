Assam: 11 die of epidemic diseases in Tongonagaon TE in a week

Doomdooma, May 22: An atmosphere of fear has spread in Tongonagaon tea estate at Kakopothar in Tinsukia district, as at least 11 people, including one on Tuesday, lost their lives due to the spread of epidemic diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, etc., in the garden in the past one week.

The 11 people who have lost their lives have been identified as Sunu Tanti (69), Dibisa Tanti (28), Sita Tanti (32), Loiya Tanti (50), Sanchin Tanti (43), Sunil Tanti (43), Punu Tanti (68), Jimmy Garh (60), Sibrat Gowala (45), Gorothi Urang (60), and Dhanu Tanti (50).

Several others have also fallen ill and are either under treatment in the garden hospital or are at home without undergoing any treatment. The diseases have taken epidemic form, especially in the Kulibill line of the garden.

Meanwhile, Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan visited the garden and took stock of the situation. The minister said that the mobile medical unit team of the health department has already reached the garden and started treatment.

On Tuesday, the Tinsukia district committee of the Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) submitted a memorandum to the Tinsukia District Commissioner demanding immediate measures to check the epidemic in the tea gardens, provide adequate and advanced treatment to the patients lying ill either at home or in hospital, ensure proper health services in all the tea gardens of the district, pay ex gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives, and conduct medical camps in all the tea gardens of the district.