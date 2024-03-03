Assam: 11 couples tie nuptial knot at mass wedding ceremony in Silchar

Silchar, Mar 3: Hundreds of people gathered at the mass wedding ceremony organised by the Lions Club of Silchar Central on Sunday.

Held in the premises of a school in Silchar, as many as 11 couples coming from economically deprived sections tied the nuptial knot in the presence of members of the Lions Club of Silchar Central and its allied wings, as well as notable dignitaries of the city.

The proceedings of the mass marriage were carried out under the leadership of Anshu Kumar Ray, the project chairman of the mass wedding.

Arindam Bhattacharjee, a frontline member of the project, informed that the mass marriage concept was the brainchild of the founder president of the Lions Club of Silchar Central, the late Amarnath Khandelwal and over the years, as many as 396 couples have tied the nuptial knot in the past 20 years.

“Our objective behind the mass wedding is to help the economically weaker section of the society. We also extend gifts to the newlywed couples to start their new life,” Bhattacharjee told The Assam Tribune.

Family members of the brides and grooms joined the ceremony in large numbers to bless the newly married couples. A cultural event and food facilities were also arranged for the occasion.