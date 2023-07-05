Assam: 106 appointment letters handed over to fill up SCERT vacancies

Guwahati, Jul 5: In order to fill up the vacancies in the State Council of Education Research and Training, around 106 appointment letters were handed over to the candidates by the Assam Government on Wednesday.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu via Twitter wrote, “Continuing HCM Dr. @himantabiswa led Govt of Assam's mission of #OneLakhJobs, distributed Appointment Letters to 94 Asst. Professors of Colleges, 10 Lecturers & 2 Script Writers of SCERT.”

“I convey my best wishes to them. Advisor Prof. @ngmahanta, Addl CS @SamalBiswa_R, and other Sr Officers were present,” he further added.

Continuing HCM Dr. @himantabiswa led Govt of Assam's mission of #OneLakhJobs, distributed Appointment Letters to 94 Asst. Professors of Colleges, 10 Lecturers & 2 Script Writers of SCERT.



I convey my best wishes to them.



Advisor Prof. @ngmahanta, Addl CS @SamalBiswa_R, and… pic.twitter.com/ZXq0yukWnD — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 5, 2023

Moreover during the event Education Minister Pegu stated that Many positions are still vacant in the education department and the government is trying their best to fill the vacancies.