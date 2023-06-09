Assam: 100-year-old tree branch falls down in Baksa; atleast 3 injured

Bajali, Jun 9: In a tragic incident, a huge 100-year-old tree’s branch fell down on several people in Baksa, on Friday.

The incident took place in Ananda Bazar of Baksa district which not only injured people but also caused great damage to several shops.

Chaos erupted among the people in that area following the incident.

Later the injured were shifted to Salbari Medical College for further treatment.