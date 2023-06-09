85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: 100-year-old tree branch falls down in Baksa; atleast 3 injured

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 100-year-old tree branch falls down in Baksa; atleast 3 injured
AT Photo

Bajali, Jun 9: In a tragic incident, a huge 100-year-old tree’s branch fell down on several people in Baksa, on Friday.

The incident took place in Ananda Bazar of Baksa district which not only injured people but also caused great damage to several shops.

Chaos erupted among the people in that area following the incident.

Later the injured were shifted to Salbari Medical College for further treatment.

The Assam Tribune


The Assam Tribune


