Assam: 100 trees illegally cut down in Bajali amid global warming concerns

Bajali, May 20: At a time when global warming is posing a serious issue across the world, a group of people illegally cut more than 100 trees in the Bichan Kuchi area near the Kaldiya River in Assam’s Bajali district.

According to sources, field officer of disaster management Sankar Nath witnessed a few miscreants cutting down the trees illegally and informed the forest officials immediately. However, the miscreants managed to flee from the spot by wearing masks with tractors and cutter machines before the forest officials could nab them.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Sankar Nath said, “Temperature is increasing day by day and here more than 100 trees were cut down without any permission from the officials. This poses as threat to the environment.”

“Assam government is taking various steps to control global warming and such kinds of illegal activities are harmful for the future generations. I have urged the higher officials to take action against the people involved in the case,” he added.