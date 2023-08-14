Assam: 10-yr-old electrocuted in Nagaon while playing with friends

Guwahati, Aug 14: A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a high voltage wire in Assam's Nagaon on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Sudarshan Bhuyan, was playing with his friends when the incident took place in a neigbourhood in Kaliabor. His friends quickly notified the family, and he was rushed to the hospital. However, according to police, he was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem.