Assam: 10 lakh girl students to receive monthly stipend

Guwahati, June 12: In a bid to combat child marriage and empower girl children, the Assam government on Wednesday approved a scheme called ‘Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina’ (MMNM), under which around 10 lakh girl students will be beneficiaries of monetary assistance.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state cabinet has approved the scheme to uplift girl students.

Under this scheme, girls who have enrolled in the higher secondary first year will receive Rs. 1,000 on the 11th day of each month, except during vacation, until the completion of their final year.

In addition, students who are studying a four-year or three-year degree course will get Rs. 1,200 per month, and those studying a post-degree or B.Ed. will receive Rs. 2,500 per month. However, the students who received a scooter for excelling in the HS exam will not be the beneficiaries of the amount.

The chief minister informed that daughters of ministers and MLAs will not be included in this scheme, adding that students from private colleges and universities are not covered under this scheme. However, venture colleges will be beneficiaries of the scheme.

This scheme is undertaken against child marriage, so it cannot be availed of by married girls up to degree level, but girls pursuing post-graduation degrees can avail of this scheme if they get married, Sarma said.

Furthermore, students who are irregular in class and get involved in social activities such as ragging will not be involved in the scheme.

Students applying for the scheme need not renew it for the second time, and their application will need the signature of both parents.

The schemes will be made available to college students from July 1, while the university will receive them from September. The scheme will be given for a period of 10 months every year for five years.

It has been learned that the government will spend Rs. 300 crore on this scheme.