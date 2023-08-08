Assam: 10 health workers critically injured in boat collision

Guwahati, August 8: In a tragic incident, as many as 10 health workers have been critically injured when two boats collided in the Brahmaputra River on Monday.

Among the injured, two senior health workers were identified as Arun Deka and Hitesh Deka.

Reportedly, the incident took place at Dholpur in Sipajhar town of Assam. Four of the victims were admitted to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

The other nurses who were injured have been identified as Popita Devi, Merijaan Nissa, Purnima Nath, Jeuti Nath,Sashi Prabha Nath and Kanaklata Nath.

It is also known that the health workers sustained head injuries, fractures and many severe wound following the accident.