Assam: 1 lakh yab tablets seized from Badarpur

Hailakandi, July 20: Karimganj police seized 1 lakh yaba tablets from Badarpur and arrested three persons. Karimganj police Twitter handle informed it and said "Monsoon Rain ? No it's rain of Drugs Mafia in Karimganj Jail. Seized another 100000 YABA (Jail is yours ) tablets (total weight : 10.5 Kgs) and apprehended 3 accused".

These yaba tablets have been recovered from a truck bearing registration number NL01 8718 on Tuesday midnight. The truck was coming from Mizoram and was stopped by police at Umarpur by the police team comprising SP Partha Pratim Das, OC of Badarpur police station Someswar Konwar, SI Dibakar Gogoi and seized the tablets and arrested three persons, namely, Hasan Ali, Khasrul Islam and Ranjul Hussain. All are the residents of the different places of Karimganj district. Some cash and mobile phones have been seized from their possession. They are now being interrogated, police said.

