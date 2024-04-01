Assam: 1 killed, 6 injured as lightning, thunderstorms strike in Cachar

Silchar, April 1: Lightening and thunderstorms caused serious havoc across different places in Cachar district on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least six others.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, a woman of Rajghat village in the Dholai constituency of the district, died after a tree fell on her house. The deceased has been identified as Sakhi Begum (35).

On the other hand, six people, all tea labourers in Digunchora Garden under the Udharbondh constituency of the district, were hit by lightning on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. While all six persons are undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the condition of two persons is reportedly critical.

Udharbondh legislator Mihir Kanti Shome rushed to the SMCH and inquired about the health condition of the injured persons.