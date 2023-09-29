Assam: 1 killed, 4 injured in elephant attack in Titabor

Guwahati, Sep 29: Another man-animal conflict incident took place in Assam on Thursday where an official of the forest department was killed and four other were seriously injured.

The tragic incident took place in Titabor town of Jorhat district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Atul Kalita, who worked as an officer at the Mariani Forest Range.

Reportedly, the situation occurred when a group of forest officials reached Bijoy Nagar in Titabor, to chase away the herd of elephants that had caused ruckus in the locality on Thursday night following which the herd of jumbos attacked the police team.

The tragic incident unfolded due to the insufficient availability of weapons and equipment for the forest personnel to drive away the elephants.