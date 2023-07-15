Assam: 1 dead as car loses control and falls into pond

Guwahati, July 15: A tragic incident occurred near Birhengaon village in Assam's Chirang district on Saturday morning, where a middle aged man lost its life after his car fell off the road and plunged into a roadside pond.

Reportedly, the occupant of the car identified as Sudem Narzary aged 40 years lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the water.

Due to water pressure, unfortunately, Narzary couldn't escape as the windows were closed, and the doors were inaccessible.

Meanwhile, the car was retrieved by the police and locals who had rushed to the scene, and Narzary's lifeless body was found inside the vehicle.