Asom Sahitya Sabha urges Singapore branch to aid probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Jorhat, Oct 10: In a move to ensure a fair investigation into the mysterious death of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, the Asom Sahitya Sabha has reached out to its Singapore branch, urging it to assist the ongoing probe by facilitating the participation of Assamese expatriates who were reportedly linked to the case.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, said that the organisation has made a special request to its active Singapore branch to take responsibility for helping the investigation team establish contact with Assamese individuals residing in Singapore who were associated with the late singer during his final days.

“The Asom Sahitya Sabha has active branches in several foreign countries, including Singapore. It is our belief that the Singapore branch should take responsibility and, by any possible means, send members who were connected with the incident to Assam to assist in the police investigation,” said Dr. Goswami.

He added that the Asom Sahitya Sabha has extended this invitation formally, emphasising that it is essential for the expatriate community to come forward in the interest of justice and transparency.

“The branch in Singapore is active, and I sincerely hope they will honour this request. They must come forward to help bring clarity to this tragic incident that has left the people of Assam heartbroken,” Dr. Goswami stated.

The president also expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, describing him as the “heartbeat of Assam.”

“Among the 3.5 crore people of Assam, almost three crore hearts beat for Zubeen Garg. He embodied the very soul of Assam. It is unimaginable that a person like Zubeen could be killed in a civilised society,” Dr. Goswami said.

Referring to discussions circulating on social media, Dr. Goswami noted that there appears to be a sense of grave injustice surrounding the case. He called upon the government to ensure that the legal process remains strong and transparent.

“What we have seen and heard on social media gives us the impression that a great injustice has been done to Zubeen. The people of Assam now seek justice - not just for Zubeen, but for his family and for the collective conscience of our state. The law must not act like a weak net but must deliver justice swiftly and firmly,” he urged.

Dr. Goswami also took note of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent assurance that a chargesheet would be filed within three months, but he highlighted a key gap in the process - the lack of direct coordination with the Assamese association in Singapore.

“There has been no arrangement yet to contact any Assamese individuals or associations in Singapore who might have crucial information. Therefore, we are appealing to the Singapore branch of the Asom Sahitya Sabha to facilitate this connection,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Goswami reiterated the Sabha’s commitment to ensuring that truth and justice prevail in the investigation into the tragic loss of Zubeen Garg.

“The people of Assam will not rest until justice is done. We believe that if our Singapore branch and other Assamese abroad cooperate fully, we will move a step closer to uncovering the truth behind Zubeen’s death,” he said.