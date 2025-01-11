Asian water bird census records 12,245 birds of 105 species at Deepor Beel

Guwahati, Jan 11: The Asian Water Bird Census recorded 12,245 birds of 105 species at Deepor Beel. The census was organised by the Guwahati Wildlife Division yesterday morning using the visual encounter survey methodology.

Bird experts, student volunteers, members of NGOs, and officials of the Assam Forest Department were involved. Retired IAS officer and ornithologist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury was also present during the census.

The number of birds was relatively less in the latest count. However, a single-year count cannot give a clear picture of the number of birds dwindling in the Ramsar Site.

"There are a lot of factors that may influence the number of birds sighted in a particular year, like conditions in the breeding places, etc. Only a compilation of data for eight to ten years can reveal a better picture of a staging site," Udayan Borthakur of Aaranyak said.

However, those who participated in the census admitted that haphazard disposal of waste and picnic litter is impacting the wetland severely

Over 26,000 birds of 97 species were recorded in a count at the wetland organised by the Guwahati Wildlife Division in January 2023.

According to Ramsar Site-specific criteria based on water birds, a wetland should be considered internationally important if it regularly supports 20,000 or more waterbirds.

Deepor Beel is one of the staging sites on the migratory flyways and some of the largest congregations of aquatic birds in Assam can be seen here, particularly in winter. It harbours a large number of terrestrial and aquatic bird species, most of which are either endemic, threatened or endangered. Altogether 219 bird species have been recorded in the past, of which 70 species are waterfowl.

The wetland supports some globally threatened species of birds like Spotbilled Pelican (Pelicanus philippensis), Lesser Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos javanicus), Baer's Pochard (Aythya baeri), Palas Sea Eagle (Haliaeetus leucogaster), Greater Adjutant Stork (L dubius).

It is commonly believed that the Beel together with those adjoining represents an abandoned channel of the Brahmaputra system.

