Ashes of Zubeen Garg reach Jorhat; public homage at stadium from 7 am on Oct 1

Jorhat, Sept 30: The ashes of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg were brought to Jorhat on Tuesday in a flower-adorned red vehicle that drew large crowds of grieving admirers along the route.

The urn containing the ashes was transported from Guwahati by Garg’s family members. On arrival, it was received by cultural activist Dhritimala Deka and local MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who, dressed in traditional attire, carefully carried the urn from the decorated vehicle and placed it at the newly constructed Jorhat District Treasury office.

The solemn occasion was marked by the chanting of Ghosha as mourners broke into Zubeen’s timeless songs, their voices heavy with grief.

Tears flowed freely as admirers and friends, many calling for justice, remembered the artiste as “Assam’s eternal son” whose sudden death has plunged the state into mourning.

A visibly moved MLA Kurmi told the press that the ashes would remain at the treasury office until the Shraddha rituals, after which they would be taken to the venue for public homage.

“From here, the ashes will go directly to the site of the first death anniversary rituals, where the public will be allowed to pay their last respects,” he said.

He added that on Wednesday at 7 am, the ashes would be placed at Jorhat Stadium for a public tribute ceremony as part of the 13-day post-funeral observances.

One grieving admirer said, “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved artiste. We welcomed him with his own songs. The entire nation is drowning in sorrow at the loss of our ocean of music. May he be reborn to bless the next generation.”

Throughout the day, Garg’s classmates, friends and countless fans gathered at the treasury office, breaking down in tears as they recalled the singer whose music defined a generation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made extensive arrangements to allow the people to pay their respects, designating separate venues within the historic Jorhat Stadium for various rituals and tributes. A special homage to the artiste has been set up at the stadium’s east end.

Vedic rituals, including the matsya sparsha ceremony, to will commence in the day and is expected to be attended by close family members and a limited number of people.

Minister Bimal Bora, alongside the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Jorhat MLA, and other officials, has been overseeing preparations.