Asharikandi’s terracotta maestro Dhirendra Nath Pal bags Assam Gaurav Award

Dhubri, March 10: Dhubri’s Asharikandi village, renowned for its rich terracotta craftsmanship, has found a moment of pride as one of its finest artisans, Dhirendra Nath Pal, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Assam Gaurav Award.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, acknowledging Pal’s outstanding contributions to preserving and promoting Assam’s traditional terracotta art form.

Pal, a master terracotta artist, has spent decades refining the craft and keeping alive the unique cultural heritage of the region.

Born into a family of artisans, Pal has dedicated his life to reviving and innovating terracotta art, ensuring that this ancient craft remains relevant in today’s evolving world.

His exceptional craftsmanship, deeply rooted in cultural heritage of the state, has gained national and international recognition, with his creations finding admirers not just across India but also in European markets.

Pal’s journey has been one of relentless dedication. His artistic genius was earlier recognised in 2005 when he received the Bokulbon Award for his efforts in safeguarding Assamese folk art and culture.

However, his contributions extend far beyond individual accolades—his leadership has transformed Asharikandi into a thriving hub of terracotta artisans.

Through his mentorship, numerous families in the village have embraced this craft, ensuring both economic stability and the preservation of the tradition for future generations.

The Assam Gaurav Award, one of the state’s highest civilian honours, continues to highlight the invaluable contributions of individuals like Pal, ensuring that Assam’s rich legacy of craftsmanship thrives for generations to come.